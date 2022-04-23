Squirrel Finance Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $53,917.25 and approximately $277.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 486,342 coins and its circulating supply is 486,233 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

