SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.50 at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.93.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

