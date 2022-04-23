STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,669 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.25% of STAG Industrial worth $183,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after acquiring an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 752,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

