Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Up 2%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.56). Approximately 147,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.46. The stock has a market cap of £774.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.25.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.