Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $493,646.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.25 million and $493,646.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.59 or 0.07402763 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.68 or 1.00043480 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.