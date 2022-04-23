State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

