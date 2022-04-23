Stellar Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Stellar has a market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $277.51 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00234801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00187052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.07454324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,891 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,720,460 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

