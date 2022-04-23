Step Finance Price Tops $0.11 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $453,973.53 and approximately $4.41 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.44 or 0.07404897 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.76 or 0.99811259 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.