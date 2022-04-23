Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SRCL traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 321,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

