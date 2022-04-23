STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €46.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.85 ($50.38).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of EPA:STM traded down €0.66 ($0.71) on Monday, reaching €35.31 ($37.97). 1,883,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($23.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.86.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

