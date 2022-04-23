StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

