StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

