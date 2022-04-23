StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
PULM stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.