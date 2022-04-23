StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 390.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.