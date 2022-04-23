StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

