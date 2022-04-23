StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

