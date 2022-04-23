StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

