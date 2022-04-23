StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
