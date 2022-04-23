StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maiden by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Maiden by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Maiden by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

