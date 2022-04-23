StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

