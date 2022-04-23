StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,739.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 155.7% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

