StockNews.com Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

