STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.32) on Friday. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 319.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.45. The company has a market cap of £155.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,093.94).

STV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

