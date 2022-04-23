Subsea 7 S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

