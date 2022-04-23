Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $49.02 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.02 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.84 or 0.07418918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,056,189 coins and its circulating supply is 351,877,857 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

