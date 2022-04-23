sUSD Market Cap Hits $130.41 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $130.41 million and $1.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00104387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 130,860,965 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.