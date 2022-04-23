Swap (XWP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228.00

Swap (XWP) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $114,452.25 and approximately $228.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.34 or 0.07397150 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.79 or 1.00175042 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,136,968 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.