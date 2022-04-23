Swarm City Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00104248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

