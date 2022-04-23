Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Syneos Health worth $116,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $109,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 35.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 18.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. 536,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,310. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.