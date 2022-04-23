TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will post $15.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.32 billion. TD SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full year sales of $62.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $684,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock traded down $3.32 on Monday, hitting $99.96. 406,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,451. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

