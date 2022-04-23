Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.