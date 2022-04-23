Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.30 ($4.62) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.80 ($5.16) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.48.

Telefónica stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 93.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Telefónica by 12.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,867 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

