TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $102,064.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars.

