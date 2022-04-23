Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $104.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.
Shares of THC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.
In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
