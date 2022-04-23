Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $104.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Shares of THC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

