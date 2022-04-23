Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $554,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 371,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 191,116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. 4,751,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

