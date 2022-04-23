Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 258 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 831,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after buying an additional 424,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.95. 12,160,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,255,726. The company has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

