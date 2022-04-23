Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Boosts Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,753. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.