Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 14,756 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1,343.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $19.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.28. 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,748. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

