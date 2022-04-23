Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE BR traded down $6.17 on Friday, reaching $148.30. 462,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

