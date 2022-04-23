Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $11.60 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.44.

Mastercard stock traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.18. 2,968,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

