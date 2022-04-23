Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $759,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

NYSE:SYK traded down $21.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,142. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average is $261.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

