Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. 15,284,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

