Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,819,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,200,098. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

