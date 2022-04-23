Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,267. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.