Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.31. 6,355,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,798. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

