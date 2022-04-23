Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $77.78 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

