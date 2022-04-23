Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

PFE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

