TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $55.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $101.04 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 291.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 1,938,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

