The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) a $105.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.71.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

