The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target to $1.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quotient by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quotient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient by 581.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278,574 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

