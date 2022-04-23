The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.