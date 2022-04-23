The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 39,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

